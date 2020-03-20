Nemaha County prohibits gatherings of more than 10 due to coronavirus outbreak

SENECA, Kan. (KSNT) – Nemaha County ordered the closure of all restaurants, dining facilities, bars, taverns, bowling alleys, clubs and movie theaters Friday morning.

The county also prohibited all public gatherings with more than 10 people, except for healthcare facilities, government and judicial functions, weddings, funerals, worship and private business operations.

The order goes into effect at 8:00 a.m. Friday, March 20, and will remain in effect until further notice. The move is an effort to follow public health guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other health officials to limit the spread of coronavirus.

The CDC recommends avoiding gatherings of more than 10 people for any organizations or businesses that serve high-risk populations during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Nemaha County said that while it is prohibiting dine-in seating, businesses can still provide carry out, drive-through and delivery services.