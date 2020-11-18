New campaign called “Spread Manhappiness” to bring community together during pandemic

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – The city of Manhattan launched a new campaign this week to help spread cheer during the coronavirus pandemic.

It’s called the “Spread Manhappiness” project. The campaign is to help raise awareness on public health and safety practices during the pandemic all while being kind to one another. This is done by having community members take a pledge to comply with safety guidelines.

“After months of COVID-19 information and guidelines, people have become fatigued and numbers are increasing rapidly,” said City Manager Ron Fehr. “Taking a new approach to the message will hopefully remind people to make health and safety a priority.”

The City of Manhattan hopes that this will bring the residents of the city together to unite during a difficult time.

“‘Spread Manhappiness’ is about just little reminders–let’s do the right thing, let’s put a cheerful face on it, and let’s get through this together,” said Assistant City Manager Dennis Marstall.

The ‘Spread Manhappiness’ project will continue through the next three months. If you would like to take the pledge or just want more information, click here.