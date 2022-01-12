New coronavirus cases top 20,000 in Kansas, KDHE gives update on places with active clusters

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The state is offering new evidence of why health care workers say they are overwhelmed in Kansas. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment reports the number of Kansans testing positive for the coronavirus jumped by 22,240 in just two days. This is the first time Kansas has reported a jump of over 20,000 since the pandemic began.

The state samples about two percent of the positive cases for variants. Since Monday, 94 samples tested positive for the omicron variant, while 18 are the delta variant.

The KDHE said 27 more Kansas deaths have been linked to COVID-19, bringing the state’s death toll to 7,141. In addition, in the past two days, 139 more Kansans have been hospitalized with COVID-19. Of the 106 hospitals reporting to the KDHE Wednesday, there are a total of 991 COVID-19 patients currently being treated. Of those, 211 are in intensive care, and 110 are on ventilators.

Active coronavirus clusters

Each Wednesday, the KDHE updates how many active coronavirus clusters it is tracking across Kansas. There are 218 active clusters this week, 42 more than last week. The active clusters are in schools, workplaces, prisons, and, especially, at long-term care facilities. The KDHE only names locations that have five or more current cases. This week’s list is the longest since the pandemic began.

These are the COVID-19 exposure locations named this week:

TypeFacilityCityCases in last 14 days
CorrectionsCrawford County JailGirard6
El Dorado Correctional FacilityEl Dorado56
Ellsworth Correctional FacilityEllsworth16
Hutchinson Correctional FacilityHutchinson5
Kansas Juvenile Correctional ComplexTopeka40
Lansing Correctional FacilityLansing64
Riley County Correctional FacilityManhattan13
Sedgwick County JailWichita17
Sedgwick County Juvenile Detention FacilityWichita16
Shawnee County JailTopeka15
Topeka Correctional FacilityTopeka30
Wichita Work Release FacilityWichita35
Winfield Correctional FacilityWinfield52
Day careHome DaycareGreat Bend6
Let’s GrowMerriam8
Little Learners EastOverland Park7
Little Sunshine Overland ParkOverland Park5
Mini Masters Learning CenterTopeka8
Wee WorkshopOverland Park7
GovernmentMiami County Sheriff’s OfficePaola7
Group livingKansas Neurological Institute (KNI)Topeka15
KidsTLCOlathe6
LakemaryOlathe17
New Jerusalem MissionsNewton6
ResCare Community LivingNewton24
St. Francis Center at SalinaSalina12
Starkey Inc.Wichita30
Topeka Rescue MissionTopeka15
Union Rescue MissionWichita81
Wichita Children’s HomeWichita30
Health careMeadowbrook Rehab HospitalGardner5
Russell Regional HospitalRussell5
Long-term careAberdeen VillageOlathe13
Addington PlacePrairie Village8
AdventHealth Care CenterOverland Park9
Anthology of Overland ParkOverland Park16
Avita Health and Rehab at Reeds CoveWichita13
Bethany HomeLindsborg6
Brewster PlaceTopeka7
Brookdale College SquareOverland Park13
Brookdale East WichitaWichita32
Brookdale Overland ParkOverland Park20
Brookdale RosehillShawnee6
Catholic Care CenterBel Aire8
Cedar Lake VillageOlathe8
Cherryvale Nursing and Rehabilitation CenterCherryvale20
Chisholm Place Memory CareWichita21
Colonial Oaks at LeawoodLeawood6
Colonial VillageOverland Park12
Delmar Gardens of LenexaLenexa11
Delmar Gardens of Overland ParkOverland Park10
Derby Health and RehabilitationDerby6
Diversicare of SedgwickSedgwick45
Edwardsville Care and RehabEdwardsville5
EvergreenOlathe26
Family Health and RehabWichita15
Garden TerraceOverland Park21
Good Samaritan Society OlatheOlathe12
Healthcare Resort of LeawoodLeawood5
Healthcare Resort of OlatheOlathe15
Heritage of Overland ParkOverland Park13
Hillside Village of DesotoDesoto13
Hoeger HouseOlathe10
Homestead EstatesWichita10
Hutchinson Health and RehabHutchinson5
Lakeview VillageLenexa36
Lamar CourtOverland Park18
Larksfield Place Health CenterWichita21
Lexington Park Health and RehabTopeka14
Life Care CenterKansas City16
Meadowlark HillsManhattan14
MedicalodgeGreat Bend32
Medicalodges GardnerGardner15
Meridian Health and RehabWichita16
Merriam GardensMerriam6
Midland CareTopeka20
Neuvant House LawrenceLawrence7
Osawatomie State Hospital Nursing Facility for Mental HealthOsawatomie19
Overland Park Care CenterOverland Park11
Parkview Care CenterOsborne7
Pine VillageMoundridge21
Pioneer Ridge Health and RehabLawrence8
Plaza West Healthcare and RehabTopeka5
Prairie Elder CareOverland Park13
Premier Living by WardenWichita11
Presbyterian ManorSalina13
Regent Park Assisted LivingWichita5
Regent Park RehabilitationWichita6
Rolling Hills Health and RehabWichita13
Sedgwick PlazaWichita11
Sharon LaneShawnee6
Shawnee GardensShawnee102
Shawnee PARCOverland Park29
Silvercrest at College ViewLenexa8
Smith County Health and RehabSmith Center9
Stratford CommonsOverland Park15
Sunrise of LeawoodLeawood8
The CedarsMcPherson14
The Healthcare ResortKansas City8
The Healthcare Resort
Assisted Living		Topeka8
The Village at MissionPraire Village11
Topeka Center for Rehabilitation
and Healthcare		Topeka16
Trinity ManorDodge City5
Via Christi Village Ridge
Assisted Living		Wichita23
Villa St. FrancisOlathe11
Village ShalomOverland Park16
Wheatland Healthcare CenterKingman6
Windsor PlaceCoffeyville10
Private
business		Johnson County Developmental
Services CRL		Lenexa6
Koch & CompanySeneca8
Vortex – Solids & Bulk
Handling Components		Salina7
SchoolAnthony Elementary SchoolAnthony7
Children’s Village MontessoriOverland Park5
Heartspring SchoolWichita25
Marion Middle/High SchoolMarion7
North Fairview Elementary SchoolTopeka7
Oak Hill ElementaryOverland Park5
Peabody Burns High SchoolPeabody6
Soderstrom Elementary SchoolLindsborg7
USD 31 – RossvilleRossville16
USD 417 Elementary SchoolCouncil Grove6
Wamego SchoolsWamego32
SportsShawnee Mission West High SchoolOverland Park9
Wabaunsee Junior HighPaxico14
(Source: KDHE The KDHE will publish the names of locations with five or more COVID-19 cases with symptom onset dates in the last 14 days. Once a place no longer has five or more cases with symptom onset dates within the last 14 days, it will be removed from the list)

The KDHE reports almost 20,000 vaccine doses have been administered since the Monday update:

  • 5,672 Kansans got their first dose
  • 4,192 got a second dose
  • 9,933 got a third dose

Of Kansans eligible to get vaccinated, 64.19% have received at least one dose, while 55.33% have completed a vaccine series.

