New data on Kansas’ COVID-19 vaccine dashboard

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly announced new data on the state’s coronavirus vaccine data tool Wednesday.

The COVID-19 vaccine dashboard tracks information such as the number of Kansans vaccinated, the total doses administered, doses distributed around the state and the percent of Kansans vaccinated out of the total population. At a glance on Wednesday, the dashboard reported 3.8% of all Kansans have received the vaccine, meaning 0.8% more Kansans have received the vaccine since last week.

The dashboard also displays information about the vaccine, such as how much of the vaccine given out is the Pfizer or Moderna version.

Click here to take a live look at the COVID-19 vaccine dashboard.