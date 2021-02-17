New health order expands mass gathering limit, bar hours in Douglas County

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) – Lawrence-Douglas County Public Health issued a new public health order Wednesday, expanding the mass gathering limit to 25 people and extending the hours of operation for bars and restaurants.

The new health order includes the following changes:

The mass gathering limit is expanded from 10 people to 25 people.

If there is an outdoor event, the gathering is limited to 200 people and attendees must comply with social distancing rules.

An indoor capacity limit of 50% of the lowest occupancy load on the certificate of occupancy for the facility where the gathering is occurring is now added to the order. This applies to entertainment venues, recreational facilities, restaurants, bars and other businesses serving food and/or drink indoors. The indoor capacity limit of 100 people has been removed under the new order as well.

Starting Friday, Feb. 19, venues and establishments serving food and drink, including alcoholic beverages, must close their premises no later than midnight. This includes all outside seating areas and patios. The closure time previously was 10 p.m.

Carryout, curbside, drive-through or off-premise delivery of food is allowed after midnight, but not alcoholic beverages. The time previously was 10 p.m.

“Newly reported cases and active case numbers are beginning to decline in Douglas County,”

Lawrence-Douglas County Public Health Director Dan Partridge said. “As public health and

partner agencies continue to administer vaccinations, we strongly encourage residents to

continue mask wearing, social distancing and hand washing. We are not out of the clear yet, but

we are making strides in the right direction.”

The new order goes into effect at 12:01 a.m. Friday, Feb. 19.