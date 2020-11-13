New Shawnee County restrictions has local businesses worried

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Health Department released its updated weekly scorecard. It measures how severe the coronavirus spread is in the county. At the time of this article, it sits in the “uncontrolled” zone for the second week. So because of that, the county health officer is ramping restrictions back.

Restaurants like the Pennant and the Blind Tiger Brewery have already made changes to keep people socially distanced while they eat, but it’s going a step further. On Thursday the health department announced more restrictions to help slow the spread of coronavirus. Businesses have to limit capacity to 50% if they can seat more than 100 people. Now a single table also cannot seat more than 10 people.

A spokesperson with the Pennant says that in itself is already affecting business because they have several big groups with reservations made over the next few weeks.

“It will impact the group business to call and talk to some groups to let them know about the new restrictions and things like that so it will impact us in that way,” said Seth Wagoner.



All these restrictions come as the health department said in the same announcement that they are overwhelmed with the number of cases in Shawnee County.



Jay Ives with the blind tiger says as cases go up, business goes down, so he’s worried about the added restrictions. He says they’re not giving up as a business, and going to keep going.

“What I know is that whatever the rules are, we are going to do our darndest to follow them to the letter,” said Ives.

The restrictions are set to end on December 14th but the health department can extend them if they feel it is necessary.