New technology to be used at SVEC for temperature checks

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – New technology will soon be used to take temperatures at the Stormont Vail Events Center.

Shawnee County leaders will buy 10 walk through metal detectors and 10 thermal detection scanners.

The thermal detection scanners will be attached to the metal detectors and check people’s temperatures before they go into an event.

The events center has had a number of events this year and management Kellen Seitz said the new scanners will get people through a lot faster and with no contact.

“We can take them to any of the facilities on our campus and clearly and accurately give correct readings of how many people are going through the units, as well as temperature screenings when they do so,” Seitz said.

The new equipment is being paid for with federal coronavirus relief money.