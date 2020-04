GEARY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – The Geary County Health Department reported its ninth case of the coronavirus on Monday.

The health department said the newest case is community spread and is a 26-year-old woman who recently traveled for work at Dillons on Sarber Lane in Manhattan.

The woman is currently quarantined at her home in Geary County, according to the health department.

