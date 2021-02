MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – The Riley County Health Department is offering vaccines for people 65 and older until 4:00 p.m. Tuesday at Cico Park with no appointment needed.

RCHD tweeted the announcement around 2:45 p.m. Tuesday.

The health department warned people to be prepared for extended wait times and to enter the park from Wreath Avenue and follow signs.