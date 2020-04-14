No need to sanitize packages during pandemic, Shawnee County health department says

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Takeout food or package deliveries are becoming common during the coronavirus pandemic. Although delivery drivers are essential workers and see a lot of different people, health experts say there’s not much risk associated with the packages they deliver.

“There’s not enough known, but there’s also no evidence that shows that anyone has contracted it through mail or delivery of packages,” said Amanda Monhollon with the Shawnee County Health Department.

The Center for Disease Control said coronavirus is thought to spread mainly from person to person. The CDC website said “it may be possible that a person can get COVID-19 by touching a surface or object that has the virus on it and then touching their own mouth, nose, or possibly their eyes. This is not thought to be the main way the virus spreads, but we are still learning more about this virus.”

Both Monhollon and the CDC agree that washing hands frequently is important for preventing spread of the virus. For those wanting to be extra cautious, Monhollon suggested wiping down packages outside, opening and removing the contents and disposing of the box. However, she reiterated that washing hands afterwards is important.

The CDC has a web page dedicated to how to protect yourself & others including what frequently touched surfaces to clean, and how to clean and disinfect your home.