North Topeka Tractor Supply employee tests positive for coronavirus, store closes

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The north Topeka Tractor Supply is closed after an employee tested positive for coronavirus, a corporate spokesperson confirmed Wednesday.
The spokesperson said corporate decided to close the store to undergo extensive cleaning.
A sign taped on a gate outside of the store said, “Our store is temporarily closed to ensure we provide the best service to the local community we call home. Please visit our stores nearby.”
Those other stores include the Topeka Boulevard location and the Holton and Lawrence stores.
Read the full statement below.
The health and safety of our Team Members, customers and communities are of the utmost priority for Tractor Supply, an essential needs-based retailer. We strive to have the people and processes in place to uphold industry standards for safe operations at all of our facilities and in all that we do. To help do our part, the Company is offering up to two weeks of paid sick leave to any Team Members affected by COVID-19 to ensure no one has to come to work sick. We believe this flexible paid sick leave policy will help prevent the spread of the virus and keep our customers and Team Members safe.
Recently, a Tractor Supply Team Member based at our North Topeka, Kansas store tested positive for COVID-19. Following the guidelines set forth by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and local health departments, we have closed our North Topeka store to undergo extensive cleaning as we aim to protect our Team Members and customers/visitors and prevent the spread of this virus. Our thoughts are with our Team Member and all those affected by COVID-19.Mackenzie Goldman – Tractor Supply Company