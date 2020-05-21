North Topeka Tractor Supply employee tests positive for coronavirus, store closes

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The north Topeka Tractor Supply is closed after an employee tested positive for coronavirus, a corporate spokesperson confirmed Wednesday.

The spokesperson said corporate decided to close the store to undergo extensive cleaning.

A sign taped on a gate outside of the store said, “Our store is temporarily closed to ensure we provide the best service to the local community we call home. Please visit our stores nearby.”

Those other stores include the Topeka Boulevard location and the Holton and Lawrence stores.

Read the full statement below.