Northeast Kansas counties release reopening plans

(KSNT) – Wednesday is the first day of the state’s latest reopening plan. The state is now leaving it up to each of its 105 counties to decide what’s best for its communities. Phases within the state’s reopening plan have become guidelines. Governor Laura Kelly announced the change on Tuesday after Republican lawmakers pushed for her to give local governments more authority. Some counties have chosen to follow the Ad Astra: A Plan to Reopen Kansas plan.

Read below to find information from the counties in our viewing area on their reopening plans.

Clay County

The Clay County Kansas Emergency Management said on Wednesday it’s working on reviewing and updating the county’s plan.

Cloud County

Cloud County health officials announced on Wednesday an order that continues to limit mass gatherings to 15 people or fewer through June 7, according to 1390 KNCK.

Beginning June 22, there won’t be any restrictions on mass gatherings, but social distancing wil still be encouraged.

Bars can reopen and restaurants can also re-open dine-in services, according to the order.

Coffey County

Coffey County Health Officer John Shell recommended Wednesday the county continues following the Ad Astra reopening plan. This keeps Coffey County in Phase 2 through June 7.

As of right now, the county won’t be issuing any new orders.

More information can be found here.

Geary County

The Geary County Public Health Officer issued a new order Wednesday effective immediately.

Mass gatherings of more than 50 people that can’t properly social distance are prohibited. Special events of more than 100 people must submit paperwork to the Geary County Health Department 7 days before the event.

The full order can be found here.

Jackson County

The Jackson County health officer issued an order Wednesday that is intended to mirror the Ad Astra: A Plan to Reopen Kansas Phase 2 plan with minor modifications.

Mass gatherings of more than 30 people are prohibited. Religious gatherings are specifically exempted from mass gathering requirements, according to the order.

Recreational facilities, included recreation commissions, sports teams and gyms can open if they maintain social distancing and follow mass gathering limits. Sports games can’t happen during this phase and pools can’t open.

The full order can be found here.

Jefferson County

Jefferson County Health Officer Crystal VanHoutan announced Wednesday the county is transitioning from emergency response to a new risk management phase. The county strongly recommends people and businesses continue following the guidance of the Ad Astra Plan.

Health officials recommended moving Jefferson County to Phase 3 of the plan. The new recommendation increased the mass gathering size to 45 people.

The full order can be found here.

Lyon County

The Lyon County health department said it will remain in “Modified Phase 2 of Ad Astra: A Plan to Reopen Kansas” until June 8.

You can read the full order here.

Marshall County

The Marshall County Board of Commissioners decided to keep following the Ad Astra Plan. Commissioners signed the resolution Wednesday morning.

The full resolution can be found here.

Morris County

The Morris County Health Department said Tuesday current orders will remain in effect for the county until the decision is made to move into the next phase of reopening by the Morris County Health Officer.

Nemaha County

Nemaha County health officials issued an order that follow’s the governor’s original plan to reopen Kansas, with a few additional restrictions pertaining to restaurants and conveneice stores, including prohibiting buffets, self-service of unpackaged food and bar seating.

The mass gathering limit was increased to 30. Health officials said on June 1, all restrictions will be lifted with the exception of a mass gathering limit of 90.

The full order can be found here.

Osage County

The Osage County Health Department issued an order beginning at midnight Thursday and will remain in effect until rescinded.

The new order moves the county into Phase 3. That means mass gatherings of more than 90 people are prohibited. You can see a full breakdown of the phase here.

The county’s reopening order can be found here.

Pottawatomie County

The local health officer issued an order effective at 6 p.m. Wednesday that prohibits mass gatherings of more than 50 people.

Outdoor and indoor large entertainment venues with capacity of 2,000 or more is prohibited from opening at this time.

The full order can be found here.

Riley County

Riley County Health Officer Julie Gibbs issued a new order Tuesday, allowing all businesses to reopen and increasing the amount of people allowed to gather to 50.

The order went into effect at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday and is expected to remain in effect for the next 14 days.

Shawnee County

The Shawnee County COVID-19 Response Team said Tuesday it will remain in the already established phase two, with no additional changes or restrictions.

Shawnee County’s plan to reopen can be found here.

Wabaunsee County

The Wabaunsee County Health Department and Emergency Operations Center met Wednesday to go over what actions they’ll take.

The health department said it will be issuing a preliminary order either late Wednesday or Thursday morning.

You can read the health department’s response here.

Washington County

As of Tuesday, the Washington County Health Department is in the process of deciding how to proceed with opening the county.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as additional counties release their reopening plans.