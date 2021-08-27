Nurses in demand, positions in Kansas reportedly paying $5,600 a week

FILE – In this July 16, 2021, file photo, nurses and doctors in the CoxHealth Emergency Department in Springfield, Mo., don personal protective equipment to treat patients with COVID-19. Many overwhelmed hospitals, with no beds to offer, are putting critically ill COVID-19 patients on planes, helicopters and ambulances and sending them hundreds of miles to far-flung states for treatment. (Nathan Papes/The Springfield News-Leader via AP, File)

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas hospitals are clamoring for traveling nurses as the number of COVID-19 patients rises to levels last seen in January.

The state had 407 open travel nurse positions as of Monday, according to data from Aya Healthcare, a leading travel nursing agency.

It has been reported that advertised positions in Kansas and Missouri top $5,600 a week. The Kansas Hospital Association has floated several options to address demand, including additional funding to offset the cost to retain and recruit staff.

The director of the Kansas State Nurses Association said nurses are making three times more traveling than they could in a regular job.