Obituary for Kansas woman claims she died from a reaction to coronavirus vaccine

Coronavirus
EFFINGHAM, Kan. (KSNT) – An obituary posted online Wednesday night states that a Kansas woman died after a reaction to the coronavirus vaccine.

The first line of Jeanie Evans’ obituary states, “Jeanie M. Evans, 68, of Effingham, Kansas died unexpectedly on Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at the Stormont-Vail Hospital from a reaction to the Covid vaccine.”

Evans received her shot the day before her death in Ozawkie at the Keystone Early Learning Center.

Once she started experiencing a reaction to the vaccine, Evans was taken by ambulance to Topeka’s Stormont Vail Hospital.

Evans was pronounced dead at the hospital, a day after receiving her first COVID-19 shot.

This is a developing story, KSNT News will continue to update this post once we learn more.

