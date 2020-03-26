Offering help to domestic abuse victims during coronavirus stay-at-home orders

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Stay-at-home orders are supposed to be for the safety of the community, but for those in abusive relationships, they can actually make their lives more dangerous.

Some states that have had these orders in place for a few days now have seen a 25% increase in calls to domestic violence hotlines.

Valerie Guile with Safe Home Kansas said it’s important for people who are in these situations to know they are more resilient than they think.

“They know, they are the expert in their situation, reducing as much isolation as possible, staying as connected to friends, family, co-workers as possible. schedule check-ins, letting people know what’s going on if at all possible,”Guile said.

She also said it’s important to know that law enforcement is still available to be called and will respond to help.

Safe Home in Overland Park is still operating right now. You can also find resources for domestic violence survivors at the Kansas Coalition Against Sexual and Domestic Violence’s website.