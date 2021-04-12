One-third of Kansans vaccinated with at least one dose, governor says

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The state of Kansas is getting close to having one million people vaccinated with a COVID-19 vaccine, according to Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly Monday.

Since Friday morning, another 27,600 Kansans have received the first dose of the vaccine. It brings the total to 995,616, or 34.2% of the state’s population.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says 19.9% of the population has completed getting their vaccinations, either through two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or with one dose of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

The KDHE releases the vaccine and coronavirus case updates each Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Out of 3,935 people tested, 483 came back as positive for the coronavirus over the weekend.

There have been 20 new hospitalizations linked to COVID-19 since Friday. The state does not track recoveries.

The state’s death toll linked to COVID-19 decreased by eight. The KDHE did not explain the decrease this time. In previous news releases, it has said that officials reviewed the deaths and found that COVID-19 was not the main cause or contributing cause of death.