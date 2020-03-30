Osage County announces second coronavirus case

OSAGE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – The Osage County Health Department announced its second case of coronavirus in the county on Monday.

The newest case is a 46-year-old woman. Health officials said the woman has been in quarantine since she was tested.

The health department said it will identify close contacts of the woman and monitor them for fever and respiratory symptoms for 14 days.

There are 368 official cases of coronavirus in Kansas, including eight deaths, as of March 30, according to information compiled by the state health department.