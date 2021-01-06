Osage County groups upset it’s taking so long for county to receive COVID-19 vaccines

OSAGE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) — Jackie Patterson with the Osage County Health Department said she was getting calls all day from people confused on whether they had vaccines available.

The confusion came from the KDHE saying every county in the state had received vaccines.

“KDHE in a separate news conference said that all 105 counties had received the vaccine,” Patterson said. ” Well then the public started calling and messaging us saying ‘KDHE says you do have it’. They said that the counties have it, not that the health departments specifically have it.”

Coffey County Health Department also posted on Facebook that they haven’t received the vaccines yet either.

Then late in the day on Tuesday, Patterson was told the vaccines for the Health Department would be arriving in about an hour, but she wasn’t told by KDHE.

“We learned in talking to one of the reporters today that when they talked to KDHE, KDHE said that we were going to get 60 doses and we just did probably 30 minutes ago,” Patterson said.

Allison Lyda with Brookside Retirement in Osage County is worried smaller towns in the state are being overlooked when it comes to distributing the vaccine.

“I really do hope that there is some attention put to smaller rural communities,” Lyda said. “Communities that have worked so hard to keep our residents safe.”

KSNT News reached out to KDHE to find out about the confusion and was told that the state is getting the shot out efficiently and that the reporting isn’t accurate. They said they’re looking into the problem.