OSAGE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – Osage County announced its first coronavirus case Friday morning.

The Osage County Health Department announced the patient is a 48-year-old woman who lives in the county. The agency is working to find out who she may have come in contact with while infected, and then monitor them for COVID-19 symptoms.

The case comes one day after the Osage County Health Department issued a stay-at-home order. That goes into effect Saturday at 12:01 a.m.