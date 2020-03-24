Osage County introduces program to bring essentials to self-isolating residents

OSAGE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – The Osage County Sheriff’s Office has launched a new program to assist those in need during the coronavirus outbreak.

The Sheriff’s Office staff and pre-approved volunteers will be available to pick up necessities, like prescription medications, groceries and more for those who are unable to leave their homes, according to a Facebook post from the Sheriff’s Office.

The Office said that they will offer this assistance Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. To use the service, call the administrative line for the Osage County Sheriff’s Office at 785-828-4657.