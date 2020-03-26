Osage County issues stay at home order over coronavirus

OSAGE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – Osage County has joined the ranks Thursday morning of other parts of Kansas issuing stay at home orders due to coronavirus.

Osage County doesn’t have any positive coronavirus cases, according to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment. Effective 12:01 a.m. Saturday, the order restricts residents to only leave their homes for “essential activities.”

Activities still permitted include:

Activities or tasks essential to the resident’s safety, or their family’s safety.

Obtaining necessary supplies for themselves and their family.

To engage in outdoor activity like walking, as long as the resident practices social distancing.

To perform work with an essential business.

To care for a family member, pet or livestock in another household, or transportation of the family member, pet or livestock.

To comply with court orders.

To work for or obtain services at any “healthcare operations.”

The stay at home order does not have an expiration date, and the Osage County Public Health Officer said it will stay in effect until they suspend it.

Read the full stay at home order from Osage County: