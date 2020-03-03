Overland Park business monitoring two employees possibly exposed to coronavirus

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Black & Veatch said they are currently monitoring a potential exposure of two employees who work at their location near 115th and Metcalf in Overland Park to the COVID-19 coronavirus.

In an email to employees, the company said two employees may have been exposed while on a flight outside the United States on Friday, February 28.

In a statement released Monday, the company said “out of an abundance of caution for our professionals and the community at large,” these professionals are self-isolating.

Employees were told to remove all paper, books and food for cleaning and leave the building. They were told they could return Tuesday during normal working hours.

The company went on to say that they have contacted public health officials, including the Johnson County Public Health Department and the Center for Disease Control.

Neither of these two Black & Veatch employees have confirmed cases.

“Further we are taking steps to exceed all recommended protocols from the World Health Organization, CD and local health authorities to ensure the safety and cleanliness of our work and public areas,” the company said in their statement.

The company said they are proactively monitoring the situation and will take further steps as required.

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas is expected to hold a briefing Tuesday afternoon to update each department’s coronavirus preparation plan.

Six people have died from the virus in Washington state.

A recent surge of cases nationwide has prompted new travel restrictions, school closures and emergency declarations.

More than 90 cases have been reported nationwide, including: