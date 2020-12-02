Parents give tips for remote learning

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Two mothers said making the switch to full remote was scary, but after getting through the first few weeks, they said it’s been smooth sailing.

The moms are urging parents to not give up.

Working mother Christy Thomas said Maize switched to online learning, she worried about her 5-year-old son’s education.

“I sat on the stairs, and I cried. I was heartbroken,” said Christy Thomas.

After nearly three weeks, Thomas said constant communication with the school has eased some of that stress.

“Relying on our teachers and asking questions is the most important thing we can do as parents because they want this to be successful too,” said Thomas.

Mother Amanda Smith’s children started the year learning remotely. She said making schedules, finding a designated workspace, and taking breaks have helped balance the workload.

“Be patient with yourself, the teachers, the children, it’s fine, it’ll be fine, somehow we’re going to make it through this,” said Amanda Smith.

Both mothers said patience with your kids and patience with yourself is key.

“Attitude is everything right now and we have to continue to be positive and continue to do what’s best for our kids because they’re the ones that will be hurt if we’re not,” said Thomas.