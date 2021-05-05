Parents look forward to vaccine for young people

A nurse prepares a dose of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against the new coronavirus to be injected at the Andras Josa Teaching Hospital in Nyiregyhaza, Hungary, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021. (Attila Balazs/MTI via AP)

MISSION, Kan. (AP) — Many parents and educators are excited over the news that the Food and Drug Administration is expected to authorize Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine by next week for youngsters ages 12 to 15.

Officials are hoping that extending vaccinations to children will drive down the nation’s caseload even further and allow schools to reopen with minimal disruption this fall.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is expected to authorize Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for young adults age 12 and older by next week, a federal official and a person familiar with the process told the Associated Press, setting up shots for many before the beginning of the next school year.

Currently, those 16+ are approved for the shot.

Pfizer has been testing the vaccine for children between the ages of 12-15 for the past several months and announced recently they would seek authorization from the FDA to expand access.

It could also reassure parents and teachers alike.

While children are less likely to get seriously ill from the coronavirus, they can still get sick and spread it to others, too.