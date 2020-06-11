Positive coronavirus case found from downtown Topeka protests

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) -- More issues with filing for unemployment with the Kansas Department of Labor (KDOL) is leaving countless Kansans without their benefits.

A change to the weekly claim process has created major issues. KDOL added two questions to the weekly claim form that many were not aware of or didn't correctly understand. The questions asked claimants if they were able to work with no restrictions, for at least four days, during the previous week. Most people answered 'no' because they couldn't find employment and therefore could not work. However, they should have answered 'yes' to say they were able to work had a job been available.