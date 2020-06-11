Positive coronavirus case found from downtown Topeka protests

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Health Department confirmed Thursday a protester in the county tested positive for coronavirus.
Health officials said the person was at the downtown Topeka protests on Monday, June 1. The person was also at the Law Enforcement Center protests that night.
The county health department said if you were at the protests, you should monitor yourself for symptoms.
Those include:
- fever of 100.4 F or higher
- chills
- rigors
- myalgia (muscle pain or aches)
- malaise
- headache
- sore throat
- lower respiratory illness (cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing)
- new olfactory and taste disorders
- diarrhea