Positive COVID-19 case reported at Topeka hospital

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Stormont Vail Hospital confirmed its first case of COVID-19 on Tuesday.

As of early Tuesday afternoon, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment only confirmed 98 positive cases in the state and had not counted the case in Shawnee County.

Officials said the Shawnee County case is not a resident of the county and was referred to Stormont Vail from a facility outside the county.

