Pottawatomie Co. postpones vaccine clinic till next week, inclement weather expected

POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) — The Pottawatomie County Health Department has rescheduled their vaccine clinic for Monday, Feb. 1 due to inclement weather expected on Jan. 25.

The health department is currently notifying individuals who signed up for Phase 2. You must have an appointment to receive the vaccine.

If you are interested in receiving the vaccine but have yet to add your name to the contact list, click here, or call (785) 457-1432.

To sign-up as a volunteer, you may contact Pottawatomie County Emergency Management at (785) 457-3588, or completing the on-line form available here,