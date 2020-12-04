Pottawatomie County Health Department sticks with 14-day quarantine guidelines

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Pottawatomie County Health Department said in a statement Friday they will continue with the 14-day quarantine for now.

The response from several northeast Kansas communities comes after the CDC considers changing its quarantine guidelines from a 14-day quarantine for those exposed to 7-10 days.

The Kansas Department of Health & Environment continues to recommend the 14-day quarantine and monitoring after being exposed to COVID-19,” Dr. Lee Norman, KDHE Secretary, said. “The incubation for this disease is still 14 days.

According to the CDC the reduction to a 10-day quarantine, there is a 1 to 10% risk of post-quarantine transmission.  With a reduction to 7 days, there is a 5 to 12% risk of post-quarantine transmission.

