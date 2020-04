POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – Pottawatomie County reported its sixth positive case of coronavirus on Friday.

The county said the patient is a woman in the 20-34 year age range and lives in Wamego.

The Pottawatomie County Health Department said it’s started the personal contact investigation.

As of Friday morning, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment said there are 1,705 positive cases and 84 deaths.

