Pottawatomie County reports first coronavirus death

POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – Pottawatomie County Health Department reported its first coronavirus-related death Monday.

The health department said that patient was a 79-year-old woman.

PCHD also reported a possibly second coronavirus-related death, pending final confirmation from the Kansas Department of Health & Environment. That patient is a 87-year-old man.

The health department said it’s identifying close contacts and said they should quarantine at home and monitor for symptoms. It also said it might not have time to reach out to all close contacts in a timely manner.

“This is not a time to let our guard down,” said Liz Parthemer, Pottawatomie County Health Officer. “Our hospitals are seeing an increase in numbers of positive COVID patients across the county. Help us to stop the spread of COVID19. Wear a mask in public, social distance by 6 feet, wash your hands for 20 seconds with soap and water.”