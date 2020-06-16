Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office employee tests positive for coronavirus

POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – The Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday a corrections employee tested positive for coronavirus last week.
After discovering this, the sheriff’s office said it followed the recommendations of the Pottawatomie County Health Officer and the Health Department conducted contact tracing to stop further spreading. If additional people are found being in close contact with the employee, those people will be directed to quarantine at home and monitor for symptoms.
For further safety, the Pottawatomie County Health Department said it will begin testing select inmates and corrections staff on Wednesday.
This case marks the first Pottawatomie County government employee to test positive for the coronavirus.
Pottawatomie County is advising all employees, citizens and guests to follow KDHE guidelines. Some recommendations are listed as:
- Stay home as long as you can and avoid non-essential trips.
- Follow all recommendations regarding self-quarantine.
- Avoid large gatherings.
- Maintain six feet distance from other people whenever possible, and wear a mask.
For additional information or to stay up to date, visit the Pottawatomie County website, Facebook page, call the KDHE number at 1-866-534-3463 or email COVID-19@ks.gov.