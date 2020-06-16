Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office employee tests positive for coronavirus

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – The Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday a corrections employee tested positive for coronavirus last week.

After discovering this, the sheriff’s office said it followed the recommendations of the Pottawatomie County Health Officer and the Health Department conducted contact tracing to stop further spreading. If additional people are found being in close contact with the employee, those people will be directed to quarantine at home and monitor for symptoms.

For further safety, the Pottawatomie County Health Department said it will begin testing select inmates and corrections staff on Wednesday.

This case marks the first Pottawatomie County government employee to test positive for the coronavirus.

Pottawatomie County is advising all employees, citizens and guests to follow KDHE guidelines. Some recommendations are listed as:

Stay home as long as you can and avoid non-essential trips.

Follow all recommendations regarding self-quarantine.

Avoid large gatherings.

Maintain six feet distance from other people whenever possible, and wear a mask.

For additional information or to stay up to date, visit the Pottawatomie County website, Facebook page, call the KDHE number at 1-866-534-3463 or email COVID-19@ks.gov.