Prairie Band Casino and Resort temporarily closes due to the coronavirus outbreak

MAYETTA, Kan. (KSNT) – Prairie Band Casino and Resort joins several other casinos across the state that are temporarily closing due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The announcement came via an emailed statement Tuesday night that said, “The Prairie Band Potawatomi Tribal Council has directed that all of the Nation’s gaming facilities shall suspend operations commencing at 11:59 p.m. on March 17, 2020.”

The company that owns the casino will continue to pay the wages and benefits for full and part-time employees.

The company also plans to issue full refunds to guests that have future hotel reservations, but they said all casino promotions will suspend during this time.

“Prairie Band Casino & Resort regrets how this may impact our Guests, Team Members, and our Community, but we have always had their safety as our number one priority,” the statement said.