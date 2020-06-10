Prairie Band Casino & Resort to require masks, other safety precautions during reopening

MAYETTA, Kan. (KSNT) – Prairie Band Casino & Resort released a safety plan for reopening the casino after announcing an official reopen date of June 15 last Thursday.

The casino released reopening details Wednesday afternoon, outlining when different amenities will be open to the public within the casino and safety precautions being taken to avoid spreading the virus, according to a news release.

The casino will be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week with these restrictions: