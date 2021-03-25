Prairie Band Health Center offering walk-in vaccines for anyone 16+ in Jackson County

MAYETTA, Kan. (KSNT) – Anyone 16 years and older in Jackson County can now get the COVID-19 vaccine, Prairie Band Health Center announced Thursday.

The health agency for the Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation does not have to follow Kansas’ guidelines for vaccine distribution, since it is in a federally recognized sovereign nation. The health center said it will offer mass vaccinations during a walk-in clinic Friday from 8:45 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 11400 158 Road in Mayetta. Any Jackson County resident 16 and up can get the shot by showing up; no sign-up is required.

Prairie Band Health Center said it will be giving out the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine and plans to give the second vaccine shot on Friday, April 16. It asked anyone who shows up for the first shot to bring a photo ID like a driver’s license and insurance records.

Anyone under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian, according to the health center.