Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation gives first COVID-19 vaccine

MAYETTA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation Health Center administered their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine Thursday.

The vaccine was delivered to the nation from Oklahoma City today and administered to the Tribal Council, Health Center staff, Potawatomi Tribal Police and the Potawatomi Tribal Fire Department.

“The coronavirus pandemic is the greatest threat our tribe has faced in the past 70 years,” said Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation Chairman, Joseph Rupnick. “Ensuring we have access to the COVID-19 vaccine is paramount to the health and wellbeing of our people.”

An additional 200 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccination are expected to arrive in the next two weeks, and those doses will be earmarked for remaining essential employees and high-risk Prairie Band Health Center patients.

The nation anticipates the vaccine will be available to the general Prairie Band community by next spring.