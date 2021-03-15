Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation vaccinating 64 and under with health conditions in Jackson County

MAYETTA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation’s Health Center is helping Jackson County with vaccination efforts against COVID-19.

The PBPN Tribal Council decided Monday to extend the health center’s resources to vaccinate people 64 and under with underlying health conditions in Jackson County. Because the Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation isn’t required to follow Kansas’ restrictions or vaccine plan, they can move ahead and focus on this new group of people.

“Throughout the pandemic, the Nation has worked hard to keep our community safe. We, like all residents of Jackson County, have had to change the way we lived during this national crisis in hopes of overcoming this virus and eventually returning to a somewhat normal life. In the effort to return, we need to ensure everyone who wants a vaccination can receive one and we are proud to be able to offer it to the residents of the county.” Joseph Rupnick, Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation Chairman

While the PBPN Health Center vaccinates the new group of people, any essential worker or anyone 65 and older can get the vaccine from the Jackson County Health Department. To sign up for the vaccination through either organization, click here for their vaccine sign-up website or call 785-364-2670. People wanting to get the vaccine through the PBPN Health Center will also need to click here and fill out the health center’s vaccination outreach form.