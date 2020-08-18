Prairie Hills school district votes to have mandatory mask policy

SABETHA, Kan. (KSNT) – The school board for Prairie Hills USD 113 voted to change its mask policy a week before classes start.

Originally, the district voted to make masks optional for students and teachers. Concerns from parents made the district look back at the decision and re-vote. The school board voted 6 to 1 on Monday to make masks mandatory for certain grades when students are closer together than 6 feet.

The school board has not yet clarified how the mask ordinance will be implemented, but it should be updated HERE on their website after it’s decided. Classes are set to start Aug. 25th in the district.

A survey sent to teachers in the district showed that 70% of teachers are in favor of a mask mandate.