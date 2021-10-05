Pregnant Wichita nurse shares why expecting mothers should receive the COVID-19 vaccine

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – As an expecting mother working in the emergency room, Ascension Via Christi registered nurse Megan Morgan made sure she was fully vaccinated to keep her family safe.

“We had been seeing such a high influx of COVID patients, and they’ve been a lot sicker this time around. So that’s been pretty scary,” she said. “So as soon as the booster became available, I personally got it.”

The CDC is sending an urgent recommendation for pregnant women to get vaccinated.

According to CDC data, there are more than 125,000 confirmed COVID cases in pregnant people nationwide. Of the 22,000 being hospitalized, roughly 97% of them were unvaccinated.

“As a pregnant person, you are more susceptible. If you do get sick with COVID, you are more likely to be admitted to the ICU, you’re more likely to be incubated. Your baby is likely to be born with COVID and require ICU admission,” Morgan said.

The CDC believes two-thirds of pregnant people are unvaccinated.

“I think every mom wants to do what is best for their kids.” Megan Morgan, Ascension Via Christi nurse

Morgan says there is a lot of misinformation about the vaccine and pregnancy.

“A lot of people are scared of the risk of miscarriage with the vaccine. but it has been shown in multiple studies that the risk of miscarriage is the exact same if you were to not get the vaccine,” Morgan added. “It’s perfectly safe to get the vaccine when pregnant.”

Morgan said if you still have questions don’t be afraid to ask your doctor.

“It’s okay to not understand, and it’s okay to ask questions, but you need to ask and not just let fear get in the way of doing what’s best for your family.”