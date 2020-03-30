President Trump approves Kansas disaster declaration as Kansas COVID-19 cases top 319

President Donald Trump speaks during a coronavirus task force briefing in the Rose Garden of the White House, Sunday, March 29, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – President Donald Trump issued a federal disaster declaration for the State of Kansas Monday, as health officials reported Sunday that there are now 319 cases of COVID-19 across the state.

Trump’s declaration orders federal assistance to supplement state, tribal, and local recovery efforts in areas affected by the coronavirus, among other things.

Governor Laura Kelly issued a stay-at-home order for all 2.9 million Kansas residents as the numbers of confirmed coronavirus cases and COVID-19-related deaths continue to grow.

“On behalf of the people of Kansas, I want to thank President Trump for granting this declaration,” Gov. Kelly said. “This money will go a long way toward protecting the emergency personnel who work tirelessly to stem the outbreak and care for those stricken by this virus. I thank them for their dedication and I also want to thank everyone who coordinates the many behind-the-scenes pieces of disaster management the public rarely sees, but are so important in protecting the health and safety of all Kansans.”

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment reported 117 new cases of coronavirus in the state over the weekend, as well as two additional deaths.

You can see a county-by-county breakdown here.