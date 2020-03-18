President Trump says US will temporarily close northern border with Canada

President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with banking industry executives about the coronavirus, at the White House, Wednesday, March 11, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON (WDAF) – President Donald Trump announced Wednesday that the United States is temporarily closing its northern border with Canada to non-essential traffic.

President Trump said the closure will not impact trade and the decision was mutual.

On Monday Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced that he planned to close his country’s borders to anyone not a citizen or a permanent resident amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Trudeau announced the move Monday outside his residence, where he is self-isolating after his wife tested positive for COVID-19.

He also asked Canadians to stay home as much as possible amid the pandemic.