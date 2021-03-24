Production issues short Kansas out of more than 83K Johnson & Johnson vaccines

An illustration picture shows vials with Covid-19 Vaccine stickers attached and syringes with the logo of US pharmaceutical company Johnson & Johnson on November 17, 2020. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP) (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Kansas will not be getting an estimated 83,500 Johnson & Johnson vaccines due to a delay from production issues, according to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment Wednesday.

The state originally anticipated receiving some 100,000 Johnson & Johnson vaccines for COVID-19 the week of March 29. KDHE reported that instead, it will only get 16,500. Johnson & Johnson has delayed the full supply of vaccines nationwide, and they may not be ready to ship until mid-to-late April.

To avoid a prolonged delay, KDHE has learned that another pharmaceutical company, Merck, has agreed to help manufacture Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine.

While Kansas will see a decreased supply of Johnson & Johnson vaccines, the health department said it will also get an increase of 47,970 first doses and 38,100 second shots of Pfizer, and 27,800 first doses and 27,800 second shots of Moderna vaccines.