Gov. Kelly gives response to rejected executive order

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Governor Kelly responded to the rejection of her executive order by the Kansas State Board of Education after a 5 to 5 vote Wednesday.

“The cases of COVID-19 in Kansas are at an all-time high and continue to rise,” Kelly said. “Our decisions must be informed by public health experts not politics. This vote puts our students, faculty, their families and our economy at risk.”

Topeka public schools announced their plan on Facebook after the school board rejection. They will continue to follow the governor’s suggested plan for reopen, according to the post.

“I will continue to work with our school districts to ensure the safety and well being of our children and ask every school district to delay the start of school,” Kelly said in a news release.