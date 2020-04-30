Ramada Inn offering free rooms for healthcare workers

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The owner of the Ramada Inn is offering free rooms from healthcare workers during the coronavirus pandemic.

Jim Parrish said the offer is for workers who are worried about bringing the virus back to their families, or for those who have long commutes. Even though they aren’t making money from this, Parrish says he is glad to help.

“You know that they’re working hard long hours, they’re tired and they are so grateful people are caring about them,” said Parrish.

There is a limit to the rooms they have available but if you are a healthcare worker, just contact the hotel if you are interested in staying.