Regal to close U.S. theaters indefinitely as nation fights coronavirus spread

(Nexstar Media Wire) – Regal Cinemas will be closing its theaters amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to a press release Monday.

The closure is set to begin Tuesday and will remain in place until further notice.

Regal, one of the largest movie chains in the country with 542 theaters in 42 states, said the decision was taken “as precaution amid the current circumstances.

“Any time, at any Regal, it’s our goal to provide a safe and healthy environment for our employees and guests,” Mooky Greidinger, Cineworld CEO, was quoted in the release. “At this time, we have made the difficult decision to close our theatres. We value our movie-loving customers and have no doubt we will be serving them again as soon as possible with a full slate of Hollywood blockbusters.”

This includes two Topeka locations: Hollywood Stadium 14 on Southwest 6th Avenue and Regal West Ridge 8 on Southwest Wanamaker. The Regal Southwind theater on Iowa Street in Lawrence will also be closed.

The move followed an address by President Trump Monday, during which he asked the public to avoid groups of more than 10 people.