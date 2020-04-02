Registered nurse encourages immune health focus to help during coronavirus pandemic

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — A Topeka registered nurse has some advice on how you can boost your immune system during this time.

Paulette Danielson is a registered nurse in North Topeka. She teaches about the importance of keeping your immune system healthy enough to fight bacteria and viruses.

Along with hand washing and social distancing, she said taking a probiotic can help during this time, because it can help boost your immune system.

“We kind of underestimate it because it’s something that we can’t see,” Danielson said. “And many times most people are not well-educated about what our own immunity does.”

She also said one of the easiest ways to avoid getting sick is to reduce stress, watch what medications you take and eat a well-balanced diet.