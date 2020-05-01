Reopening Kansas: A county-by-county outlook

(KSNT) – Gov. Laura Kelly announced her plans to lift the statewide stay-at-home order Thursday night, but left it up to individual counties to decide what businesses can re-open in local areas starting Monday.

Below is a county-by-county list of reopening plans, businesses allowed to reopen Monday morning and when Kansans should expect more businesses to phase back in:

This is a developing story and more counties will be added as information is released.

Jefferson County Plan:

Jefferson County Health Department announced Friday it would be following the restrictions issued by Gov. Laura Kelly with these additional measures to any business that serves prepared food or drinks:

Cease self-service of unpackaged food or beverages, such as hot bars, salad bars, buffets, or beverage stations.

Maintain adequate social distancing of 6 feet between tables and dining groups.

These additional restrictions will be put in place starting Monday, May 4, and continue until rescinded, expanded, or modified by a separate order of the local health officer, or Monday, May 18, at 12:00 a.m.

Coffey County Plan:

The Coffey County Health Department announced Friday it would be following the restrictions issued by Gov. Laura Kelly.

The county has posted specific instructions on how businesses should proceed with opening here.

Geary County Plan:

The Geary County Health Department announced Friday it would be following the restrictions issued by Gov. Laura Kelly.

Geary County Health Director Tammy Von Busch said people need to be aware the risk is still present so people still need to practice social distancing and proper handwashing.

Shawnee County Plan:

The Shawnee County Health Department announced Friday it would be following the restrictions issued by Gov. Laura Kelly. In addition to these restrictions, the county also released specific details on how businesses able to open on Monday, May 4 should proceed.