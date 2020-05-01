Reopening plans announced for Coffey County

COFFEY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – The Coffey County Health Department announced it would be following the restrictions issued by Gov. Laura Kelly and released specific plans for each type of business to follow during the reopening process.

The county will end its stay at home order at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, May 3, to reflect the governor’s plan.

The county also posted specific instructions on how businesses should proceed with opening here.

For more information on county plans to open up businesses in Kansas, click here.