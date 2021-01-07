Kansas Rep. LaTurner tests positive for COVID-19 hours after voting on US House floor

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – U.S. Rep. Jake LaTurner, the Republican from Kansas’ 2nd Congressional District, announced Thursday morning that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Congressman LaTurner took the test as part of Washington DC’s travel guidelines that requires visitors be tested. He is not experiencing any symptoms at this time. — Rep. Jake LaTurner (@RepLaTurner) January 7, 2021 Tweet from Representative Jake LaTurner

LaTurner said he was tested per travel guidelines in Washington D.C. He did vote Wednesday on the Arizona objection to the electoral college proceedings, but did not return to the floor after. LaTurner previously announced he would join several of his Kansas colleagues, including Rep. Ron Estes, Rep. Tracey Mann and U.S. Sen. Roger Marshall in objecting to the certification of votes which would certify President-elect Joe Biden’s win.

The only Kansas representatives who said they would not object to the Biden election win were Kansas’ lone Democrat from the 4th Congressional District, Rep. Sharice Davids, and Sen. Jerry Moran.

As the House and Senate met to certify the election results Wednesday, protesters stormed the U.S. Capitol Building. Congress went into recess until the protesters were cleared out, but ultimately the members of the House and Senate later voted to certify Biden’s presidential victory.