Report: No omicron cases identified in Kansas yet

The South African doctor who alerted officials of the possibility of a new variant, later named omicron, said the “unusual but mild” symptoms were what caught her attention. (Photo: Getty Images)

TOPEKA (KSNT) – No Omicron variant cases have been identified in Kansas yet but Kansans are still encouraged to get the COVID-19 vaccine and booster shots for additional protection as indicated in a recent release.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has reported that there are not yet any confirmed cases of the Omicron variant in Kansas in a recent release. The KDHE goes on to say that the same prevention methods used for COVID-19 are still the best tools to prevent the spread of the virus and serious illness despite much about the Omicron variant still being unknown.

The KDHE encourages all Kansans to get the COVID-19 vaccine even though breakthrough infections in fully vaccinated people are still able to occur. The KDHE cited an early study of the Omicron variant which shows that the booster dose from the Pfizer vaccine is able to protect individuals better from infection.

A statement is expected to be given by the KDHE once the first Omicron variant case is identified.