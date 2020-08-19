Rescheduled Wamego fireworks show canceled

WAMEGO, Kan. (KSNT) – A popular Fourth of July fireworks show that was rescheduled for September is officially canceled due to the coronavirus.

The crew that puts the big show together in Wamego made the announcement Tuesday on Facebook. They said with the “numerous local outbreaks,” the City Commission voted to cancel the event.

“There’s just no easy or socially distant way to pull an event this size off with the crowd it is sure to attract from well outside the Wamego area,” the Facebook post said. “We can not in good conscience execute an event that is likely to bring hardship to our region, and potentially place our volunteers, first responders, and community in harms way.”

As of Tuesday, Pottawatomie County has 123 cases including 120 recoveries.